DoT may propose cut in license fee for telecom operators, says report

The Department of Telecommunications is likely to propose a reduction in the universal service obligation fund charge by 2 percentage points to 3 per cent, reported The Indian Express. The move could reduce the license fee for telecom operators to to 6 percent of their adjusted gross revenue from currently 8 percent.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has already recommended the cut in 2015 and the DoT’s task is to process it, noted the report. The DoT is expected to move the proposal before the Digital Communications Commission shortly, the newspaper reported, citing sources.

The reduction in USOF charges would provide relief worth Rs 3,000 crore annually to the telecom operators, noted the Indian Express.