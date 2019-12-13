Business
DoT may hold Bharti Airtel liable for license dues of Videocon, Aircel, says report
Updated : December 13, 2019 11:36 AM IST
Bharti Airtel had bought some spectrum from the two bankrupt carriers back in 2017.
Videocon Telecommunications, which is in the midst of insolvency proceedings, owes about Rs 1,298 crore in licence fee, spectrum usage charge (SUC), interest and penalties to the government, the report quoted a source.
In the case of Aircel, which is also undergoing insolvency proceedings, Airtel is expected to be made liable for a ‘small part’ of Aircel’s nearly Rs 10,230 crore dues.
