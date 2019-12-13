Business

DoT may hold Bharti Airtel liable for license dues of Videocon, Aircel, says report

Updated : December 13, 2019 11:36 AM IST

Bharti Airtel had bought some spectrum from the two bankrupt carriers back in 2017.

Videocon Telecommunications, which is in the midst of insolvency proceedings, owes about Rs 1,298 crore in licence fee, spectrum usage charge (SUC), interest and penalties to the government, the report quoted a source.