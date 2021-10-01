DoT confirms TRAI's recommendations for levy of penalty on Airtel, Vodafone Idea

The department has issued notice to Airtel and Voda Idea to pay penalty dues.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has confirmed Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recommendations for levy of penalty on Airtel and Vodafone Idea (VI). The department has issued notice to Airtel and Voda Idea to pay penalty dues.

It has allowed 3 weeks time to the telecom companies to pay penalty dues.

In 2016, TRAI had recommended a penalty of Rs 1,050 crore on Airtel and Rs 2,000 crore on VI, for not providing points of interconnection (POIs) to Reliance Jio. VI’s bigger fine comes from its 2018 merger with Idea Cellular, which was fined Rs 950 crore for flouting rules in 19 circles.

These recommendations for levy of penalty are already under challenge in Delhi High Court.

