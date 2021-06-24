DoT allocates 5G trial spectrum to MTNL

Mini

The Department of Telecom (DoT) on Wednesday allocated the spectrum for 5G field trials to the state-owned telecom firm MTNL with C-DoT as its technology partner, according to an official source. The state-owned telecom firm will conduct trials in the Najafgarh area of Delhi. The duration of the trials at present is six months. This includes a time period of two months for procurement and the setting up of the equipment.