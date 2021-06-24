DoT allocates 5G trial spectrum to MTNL

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
The Department of Telecom (DoT) on Wednesday allocated the spectrum for 5G field trials to the state-owned telecom firm MTNL with C-DoT as its technology partner, according to an official source. The state-owned telecom firm will conduct trials in the Najafgarh area of Delhi. The duration of the trials at present is six months. This includes a time period of two months for procurement and the setting up of the equipment.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,550.00
|47.15
|3.14
|TCS
|3,364.95
|102.85
|3.15
|Larsen
|1,502.80
|23.00
|1.55
|HCL Tech
|987.25
|14.55
|1.50
|Tata Steel
|1,113.50
|13.70
|1.25
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2225
|-0.0475
|-0.06
|Euro-Rupee
|88.6050
|0.1930
|0.22
|Pound-Rupee
|103.6660
|0.1740
|0.17
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6694
|0.0003
|0.04