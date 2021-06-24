Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    DoT allocates 5G trial spectrum to MTNL

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Department of Telecom (DoT) on Wednesday allocated the spectrum for 5G field trials to the state-owned telecom firm MTNL with C-DoT as its technology partner, according to an official source. The state-owned telecom firm will conduct trials in the Najafgarh area of Delhi. The duration of the trials at present is six months. This includes a time period of two months for procurement and the setting up of the equipment.

    DoT allocates 5G trial spectrum to MTNL
    Tags
    Previous Article

    RIL's climate pledge: Net-zero carbon status by 2035

    Next Article

    Tiger Global-backed Bright Health raises $924 million in US IPO

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Infosys1,551.95 48.80 3.25
    TCS3,364.15 102.75 3.15
    JSW Steel678.70 13.20 1.98
    Larsen1,502.85 23.60 1.60
    HCL Tech987.15 14.25 1.46
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Infosys1,550.00 47.15 3.14
    TCS3,364.95 102.85 3.15
    Larsen1,502.80 23.00 1.55
    HCL Tech987.25 14.55 1.50
    Tata Steel1,113.50 13.70 1.25
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Infosys1,551.95 48.80
    TCS3,364.15 102.75
    JSW Steel678.70 13.20
    Larsen1,502.85 23.60
    HCL Tech987.15 14.25
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Infosys1,550.00 47.15
    TCS3,364.95 102.85
    Larsen1,502.80 23.00
    HCL Tech987.25 14.55
    Tata Steel1,113.50 13.70

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2225-0.0475-0.06
    Euro-Rupee88.60500.19300.22
    Pound-Rupee103.66600.17400.17
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66940.00030.04
    View More