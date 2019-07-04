Dish TV promoters likely to sell stake to Bharti Airtel, says report

One of the oldest direct-to-home (DTH) service provider Dish TV's promoters may be exiting the business by selling their entire stake to the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel, Airtel Digital TV, Business Standard reported, citing sources aware of the development, adding that the deal could be finalised by next month.

Bharti Airtel and Warburg Pincus were likely to partner to buy Dish TV, and pay Rs 45-50 a share to the Goel family, promoters of the DTH service provider, who would get an amount between Rs 4,800 crore and Rs 5,300 crore, the report said. In 2016, Dish TV acquired Videocon d2h, the first biggest merger in the DTH service space.

"Airtel wanted to merge Dish TV with itself, which it would do through a share swap after acquiring the promoters' stake, and an open offer for 20 percent shareholding," the report said, citing sources.

The Goel family has a high promoter debt of about Rs 16,000 crore and has a 50 percent shareholding in Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the block, added the report. Dish TV is controlled by Essel group chairman Subhash Chandra's brother Jawahar Goel.