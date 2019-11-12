#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Discontent in BSNL, MTNL ITS officers after govt revival package

Updated : November 12, 2019 08:55 AM IST

At a time when the revival package for BSNL and MTNL has been announced, demoralised Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officers of the companies have sought the intervention of the government.
In a letter to the DoT Secretary, ITSA President PK Jain has sought directions to DoT, BSNL and MTNL to repatriate deployed ITS officers while retaining its own senior management officers.
BSNL and MTNL have offered VRS package to their employees of the age of 50 years and above.
