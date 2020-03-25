Technology
Digital industry to offer standard quality resolution on mobile streaming to ease network burden
Updated : March 25, 2020 03:21 PM IST
COAI wrote a letter to the DoT and streaming platforms on March 22, to take technical measures to help ease the pressure on the infrastructure of telecom service providers.
The digital industry meeting was organised yesterday by Uday Shankar, chairman of Star & Disney India and heads of Sony, Google, Facebook, Viacom18, Amazon Prime Video, Zee, TikTok, Netflix, MX player, and Hotstar were part of the meeting.