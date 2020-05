The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Sunday clarified that it has not recommended 11-digit numbering scheme for mobile phones. It was earlier reported that the telecom regulator had suggested expanding the current 10-digit numbering scheme to 11.

“The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released its recommendations on ‘Ensuring Adequate Numbering Resources for Fixed Line and Mobile Services’ on 29th May 2020. A press release was also issued on the same day,” TRAI said in a press release on Sunday.

It continued: “In this regard, it is observed that some media houses have reported that TRAI has recommended 11-digit numbering scheme for mobile services. It is a complete misinterpretation of the aforesaid recommendations. TRAI has not recommended 11-digit numbering scheme for mobile phones.”

The press release went on state to that TRAI has “categorically rejected shifting to an 11-digit numbering plan.”

However, the regulator has recommended prefixing 0 while making a call from a fixed line number to mobile number.