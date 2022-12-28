Hometelecom news

Department of telecom meets executives from Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Jio over call drops

For the past few months, the department is getting complaints, especially from those areas where telecom companies are actively switching from 4G to 5G networks.

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is holding a meeting on Wednesday with telecom service providers (TSPs) triggered by concerns over increasing rates of call drops in the country. The meeting will be chaired by DoT Secretary Rajaraman.

As per the information, the closed-door meeting that begun at 11.30 AM and will likely be centered around Quality-of-Service (QoS) concerns in telecom services. This move by the telecom department comes after increasing complaints over call drops leading to calls getting disconnected.
Telecom department's engineering arm plans to turn your smartphone into a mobile TV
For the past few months, the department is getting complaints, especially from those areas where telecom companies are actively switching from 4G to 5G networks. The government through this move is hoping to maintain the quality of their services in the telecom sector.
For now, Airtel and Jio have started rolling out 5G services in various circles across the country at no extra cost. The 5G services will allow faster access to high-definition video streaming, multiple chatting, gaming among others.
Reviewing 5G network in Delhi NCR: Good, better, best?
