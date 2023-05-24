Delhi High Court dismisses Vodafone Idea’s plea against Rs 2,000 crore penalty

In 2016, TRAI recommended that a penalty of Rs 50 crore be levied on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone for each of the country's 21 circles, excluding Jammu & Kashmir. The penalty added up to Rs 1,050 crore for each operator.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed Vodafone Idea's appeal against a recommendation by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) that would effectively result in a penalty of Rs 2,000 crore for the company for denying points of interconnect to Reliance Jio Infocomm.

In 2016, TRAI recommended that a penalty of Rs 50 crore be levied on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone for each of the country's 21 circles, excluding Jammu & Kashmir. The penalty added up to Rs 1,050 crore for each operator. It had also recommended a penalty of Rs 950 crore on Idea for 19 circles. Vodafone and Idea merged to form Vodafone Idea in 2018.

The regulator had said that the telecom operators violated licensing norms by denying adequate points of interconnect to Reliance Jio. The move was aimed at stifling competition and was anti-consumer, it had said, adding that the denial of adequate points of interconnect led to a huge number of call failures on Reliance Jio's network.