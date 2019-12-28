Telecom
Debt-ridden BSNL gets Rs 770 crore from BBNL to clear BharatNet vendor dues
Updated : December 28, 2019 09:21 AM IST
The debt-ridden state-run telecom firm had requested BBNL to pay Rs 1,033 crore earlier this month to clear the dues of vendors engaged in BharatNet project.
BSNL had requested payment of Rs 1,033 crore from BBNL as an advance to clear the pending liabilities of UP East and MP Circles of Rs 716 crore along with telecom factory liabilities of Rs 40 crore earlier this month.
