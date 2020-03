The move by the digital video platforms like Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar, YouTube, and others to switch content from HD to SD, alone, has potentially freed up as much as 20 percent of telecom network capacity, is the word coming in from the telecom sector.

The telcos had made an appeal to the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) to urge the digital video platforms to switch from HD to SD citing the surge in traffic volume post the push to work-from-home. In response to the concerns cited by the industry, all media platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, Google, Hotstar, Zee in a unified move, announced the move to temporarily discontinue HD and Ultra HD services, and to shift to Standard Definition.

Industry insiders had revealed that since the COVID-19 forced lockdown, a significant part of the network was committed to streaming video. The streaming video platforms had, as per the industry, caused a surge of 20-30 percent in traffic.

Industry insiders also point out how across countries, similar platforms are switching to Standard Definition to lower the stress on the broadband and telecom networks.

Welcoming the move by the digital video platforms, the Director-General of COAI, Rajan Mathews observed, "it was very responsible of digital content providers to switch to SD." He also revealed that the Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash had, personally, called and requested some of the platforms. He also mentioned how industry leaders and their good offices contributed to this push for SD.