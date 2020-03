A day after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) requested telecom companies to take steps to ensure prepaid users do not face hardship in the time of lockdown, BSNL and Airtel decided to offer free validity extension and talk time.

BSNL took the first step and announced the extension of validity for prepaid users up to April 20 free of cost and provided Rs 10 free talk time for all such subscribers who reach zero balance during the lockdown period.

“BSNL firmly stands with its subscribers during this crisis period and we request the subscribers to “Go Digital” for recharging their accounts. Several options available for recharge include MyBSNL mobile app, BSNL website, and other popular wallet services,” Praveen Kumar Purwar, CMD of BSNL said.

Airtel was the second telecom company to announce that it would not restrict incoming services until April 17 for prepaid users and would provide Rs 10 talktime for all low-income users. The company intends to effectively cover 80 million subscribers as part of the low-income group in the next 48 hours.