Coronavirus effect: COAI asks DoT to facilitate self KYC for new mobile connections
Updated : April 06, 2020 07:02 PM IST
The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has urged the Department of Telecom (DoT) to facilitate customers in obtaining new mobile connections through self KYC owing to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown and social distancing norms.
The country is currently in a 21-day lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown remains in effect until April 14. All services deemed non-essential have been shut until lockdown is lifted.