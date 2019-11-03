Business
COAI serving only the interests of Airtel and Vodafone Idea, says Reliance Jio in new letter to telecom minister
Updated : November 03, 2019 02:50 PM IST
The firm alleged that by continuing its partisan behaviour and by not taking in to account its views the association is going against the judgment made by the Supreme Court.
The association had written to the government detailing troubles faced by the telecom sector and asked the centre to provide a complete waiver of statutory dues that its other members such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea owe to the government following the Supreme Court ruling.
