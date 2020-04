Industry body Cellular Operators Association of India COAI has written to the Telecom Regulator Authority of India (TRAI) informing that telecom companies have provided enough relief to their prepaid consumers during the COVID-19 lockdown.

If there is a need for further extension of benefits, the telecom companies will need subsidy support from the government. This comes after TRAI's letter sent to all telecom companies asserted that uninterrupted services have to be ensured for all prepaid subscribers amid lockdown.

In a written reply to TRAI, COAI has informed the regulator that telecom companies have made adequate arrangements for pre-paid recharge options through online and kirana stores and also at bank ATMs, grocery stores, pharmacies to ensure 80-90 percent subscriber base is covered, during the lockdown.

Telecom companies have extended benefits of continuation of services for over 280-300 million prepaid users, which accounts for more than Rs 600 crore. COAI also urged that these benefits should not be misused or expected to continue further.

"The individual actions taken by the member operators were for serving the national interest in the given situation so that the underprivileged were not deprived of any communication facility in this time of need. Therefore, the expectation that the benefit will be extended further, including to all the prepaid customers, who have the means to recharge, is not appropriate" said the COAI letter.

The letter also highlighted the financial stress in the telecom sector and sought subsidy if the government and regulator feel the need for extending the benefit of services for the prepaid subscribers.