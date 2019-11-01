#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Telecom
Telecom

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Vodafone-Idea

Updated : November 01, 2019 04:33 PM IST

The demand made by COAI is exactly the same as the one made in an unsigned paper submitted to the Telecom Ministry on the day Bharti Airtel chief Sunil Bharti Mittal and his brother Rajan Mittal met Prasad and Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash.
Jio has separately written to Prasad opposing any bailout to telecom companies at taxpayer's expense and asserted the COAI should not be considered an association representing the industry.
COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Vodafone-Idea
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Yes Bank posts Rs 600.1 crore net loss in September quarter

Yes Bank posts Rs 600.1 crore net loss in September quarter

These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on November 1

These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on November 1

Brokerages not pleased by $1.2 billion investment offer to Yes Bank. Here's why

Brokerages not pleased by $1.2 billion investment offer to Yes Bank. Here's why

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV