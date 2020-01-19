COAI chief Rajan Mathews says its has sought bare minimum regulation from Trai
Updated : January 19, 2020 03:50 PM IST
Industry body COAI has sought minimum regulation from the telecom regulator to ensure smooth operation of the industry and intervene only when there is a breakdown of the market forces.
Trai Act empowers the regulator to have exclusive powers on tariffs and quality of service.
