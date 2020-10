A long-awaited tariff hike in the Indian telecom industry looks unlikely in the near term, as per global brokerage CLSA, as the three main players in the largely oligopolistic market slug it out to gain market share.

Contrary to market expectations of a duopoly industry, the Indian telecom sector remains an oligopoly as the erstwhile Vodafone-Idea, now rebranded as Vi, got a fresh lease of life following the Supreme Court AGR verdict.

Vi is also revamping its strategy to stay in the Indian market by retaining its customer base and has also announced $3.4 billion in fundraising.

Analysts believe each player needs an Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) hike especially from the standpoint of Vodafone Idea that needs to survive; Reliance Jio needs to justify its high valuations in the recent investments and Bharti Airtel needs to deleverage.

Earlier, Bharti Airtel founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal also had hinted at an increase in mobile services rates while stating that the average revenue per user is expected to cross Rs 200 in the next six months.

He said that ARPU of Rs 300 was required to make the industry sustainable with a lower end still paying Rs 100 a month.

As per the latest Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) telecom subscription data report, Reliance Jio added 3.55 million users to its subscriber base in July 2020, while Vodafone Idea or Vi, lost 3.7 million users and Bharti Airtel added net 3.26 million wireless subscribers during the month.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio’s YTD revenue share gain has been 3 percent versus 20 percent in the prior two years and Bharti Airtel at 32 percent share has had nil loss.

Also, with all three operators’ post-paid tariffs at around 150 percent premium to pre-paid and Jio’s slowdown in 4G feature-phone additions, likely tariff hikes will be led by 4G prepaid bundled plans, CLSA said in a report.

“Post-paid subscribers are the least price-sensitive and have around 3x of average prepaid spends. Bharti Airtel and VIdea postpaid base has remained resilient and with incumbent’s over 80% share of these high-end subscribers Jio recently renewed effort to churn postpaid,” CLSA said.

In December 2019, the telecom operators had increased bundled 4G (data + voice) prepaid tariffs by 25 percent. Also Jio discount to incumbent’s tariff in post-paid has narrowed to 25 percent from 100 percent earlier and in prepaid too Jio tariffs are now lower by only 0-20 percent.

Leader Jio has 100 million Jio-phone (4G feature phone) subscribers of a total of 398 million while Bharti Airtel and VIdea have 131-144 million feature phones, mainly voice usage subscribers.

With these subs hit most by the recession, this segment too will unlikely lead tariff hikes, CLSA said.

CLSA factors in 10-15 percent annual hikes for three telcos starting Q4FY21 and with higher AGR or spectrum burden, Vodafone Idea will likely lead hikes which are delayed but inevitable.

Further, the industry also awaits the TRAI decision on floor tariffs. The brokerage remains positive on Jio & Bharti Airtel.