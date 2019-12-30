Telecom
China's Huawei gets permission to participate in 5G trials
Updated : December 30, 2019 04:45 PM IST
The 5G spectrum trials will be held in January and China's Huawei has received permission to participate despite US opposition..
All wireless operators in India have received an in-principle nod for conducting 5G spectrum trials.
