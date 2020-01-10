China Mobile in tie-up talks with Vodafone Idea, Airtel, says report
Updated : January 10, 2020 08:55 AM IST
China Mobile is the largest wireless carrier in China with 930 million mobile customers and 170 million wireline customers.
If a deal materialises, it would also bode well for China Mobile which has been hunting for investment avenues given an almost saturated domestic market.
Bharti Airtel already offers cloud services under ‘Airtel Business’ even though mobile services fetch most of its revenue.
