Centre to spend Rs 22,000 crore over four years to help BSNL deploy 4G, 5G

State-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been planning to upgrade its 4G technology and has further plans to upgrade it to 5G by August 2023. On July 27, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved a Rs 1.64 lakh crore package for the revival of the telecom giant.

Centre has announced an outlay of Rs 22,000 crore as BSNL's 4G capital expenditure over the next four years, which the telco will utilise the funds to develop its 4G, 5G technologies.

Earlier this month, Union telecom and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that BSNL's 4G technology will be upgraded to 5G in five to seven months and rolled out across 1.35 lakh telecom towers the company has in the country.

Vaishnaw said that the cash proponent includes grant of spectrum, capital expenditure and viability gap funding, among other elements. The package consisted of three main elements — to improving the quality of BSNL services, will be used to de-stress the balance sheet, and to expand the company's fiber reach by merging Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) with it.

As per the CCEA, this support package is for four years. But 70 percent of this will be granted in the first two years. Out of the Rs 1.64 lakh crore, there will be cash support of Rs 44,000 crore, and the rest will be non-cash.

As part of the package, BSNL will get spectrum in 900/1800 MHz band administratively at the cost of Rs 44,993 crore through equity infusion, capex funding of Rs 22,471 crore over next four years and Rs 13,789 crore viability gap funding for rural wire-line operation. The company’s authorised capital will be raised from Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 1,50,000 crore in lieu of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, provision of capex and allotment of spectrum. BSNL will be able to de-stress its balance sheet by refinancing debt with sovereign guarantee backed long term bonds for over Rs 40,000 crore, an official statement said.

As per CNBC-Awaaz, the Centre in September released the first tranche of Rs 5,000 crore for the telco to clear dues to its vendors, which have been pending for the last two years causing financial difficulties to them.