Centre looking into options to allow Vi, Airtel to pay AGR dues over 20 years: Report

The government is exploring ways to reduce the repayment burden on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, which would allow the two telecom operators to pay their dues related to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) over a period of 20 years, the Economic Times reported.

The Centre would rely on legal opinion over how to exercise the option, as the Supreme Court had in its judgement mandated a payment period of 10 years to the telecom companies. The government had recommended a 20-year timeframe during the court proceedings as well.

“The Cabinet had earlier approved of a 20-year AGR payment tenure but the Supreme Court has given telcos (telecom companies) 10 years," the report quoted one of the officials as saying.

"Now, typically the government does not overrule the decision of the Supreme Court but in this case, it has to keep the health of the sector, banks, employees and the entire ecosystem in mind," the official added.

The government is also working on a relief package for the sector. The country's telecom sector is left with only three large companies over the years: Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea. Out of the three, Vodafone Idea (Vi) is struggling to stay afloat due to its massive debt.

As of June 30, the company’s total gross debt — including the AGR dues and deferred spectrum payment obligations — was estimated at Rs 1,91,590 crore. That includes over Rs 62,000 crore in AGR-related dues.

Vodafone Idea MD Ravinder Takkar had recently said that the company would file a curative petition if its review petition to recalculate the AGR dues was denied by the Supreme Court. The company has been hemorrhaging cash while losing subscribers and has been unable to raise the capital that it desperately needs.