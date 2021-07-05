Cash-strapped Vodafone Idea plans to raise Rs 25000 crore from international investors

Cash-strapped Vodafone Idea Ltd has reached out to bankers to give up their first charge on the collateral they are holding so that it can raise more funds. Vodafone Idea, already burdened with a liability of Rs 1.8 lakh crore, plans to raise an additional Rs 25,000 crore from international investors by pledging the securities it has already given to banks as collateral.

As per a report filed by Reuters, Vodafone Idea has already borrowed close to Rs 23,080 crore from banks and financial institutions. The lenders, in turn, have asked the promoters to bring in additional equity capital.

Investors keen on investing in Vodafone Idea have asked the company for guarantees in the form of collaterals. Banks have wondered if this could be a long-term solution for the telecom company’s problem, a banker who is aware of the matter was quoted as saying.

The telco’s woes started after Mukesh Ambani’s Jio launched its services in 2016 by unleashing a price war that left everyone bleeding. The Supreme Court order asking it to pay its dues to the government was the second blow for Vodafone Idea.

As of March 31, the company owes the government and banks a total of Rs 1.8 lakh crore, which includes deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 96,270 crore and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liability of Rs 60,960 crore. The remaining Rs 23,080 crore is owed to the banks.

The company is planning to raise up to $1 billion from the sale of its fixed line broadband subsidiary, optic fibre unit and data centres business, The Economic Times had reported. Vodafone Idea has to service its debt of Rs 22,500 crore, which is due between December 2021 and April 2022.