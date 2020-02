Telecom

Care Ratings downgrades Vodafone Idea's long term bank facilities, non-convertible debentures

Updated : February 18, 2020 08:05 AM IST

The rating on long term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures has been revised to 'BB-' from 'BBB-'.

The downgrade also takes cognizance of significant losses suffered by the company to the tune of Rs 6,453 crores in Q3FY20.