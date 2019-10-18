TOP NEWS »

#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on October 18
Global shares lose steam on weak US retail sales, Brexit in focus
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Home Telecom
Telecom

Calls, texts... and forecasts? Mobile phone towers can predict rain too

Updated : October 18, 2019 09:02 PM IST

Mobile phone towers transmit radio signals that are disturbed when it rains, providing data that enables local weather agencies to improve the accuracy of their rainfall predictions.
Improved forecasting is key to helping farmers deal with the impact of climate change, which is making weather patterns harder to predict, he said.
Calls, texts... and forecasts? Mobile phone towers can predict rain too
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Telecom players seek 1-2 years’ time to scrap interconnect user charges

Telecom players seek 1-2 years’ time to scrap interconnect user charges

India's air traffic moves up by just 1% in September, DGCA pulls down projection

India's air traffic moves up by just 1% in September, DGCA pulls down projection

Closing Bell: Sensex reclaims 39,000, Nifty surges 1% on Brexit deal; Tata Motors jumps 13%

Closing Bell: Sensex reclaims 39,000, Nifty surges 1% on Brexit deal; Tata Motors jumps 13%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV