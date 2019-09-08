Telecom
Cabinet may take up capital infusion in BSNL, MTNL in September
Updated : September 08, 2019 03:01 PM IST
After PSU banks, the government is likely to infuse capital in two chronically ill telecom PSUs, BSNL and MTNL, and the Union Cabinet is likely to take a decision on 4G spectrum allocation to them by the third week of the current month after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) places the note before it for consideration.
The cabinet could take up the 4G spectrum proposals for these telcos as the legal opinion from the solicitor general has come, giving a green signal to the administrative allocation.
The funds infusion in both BSNL and MTNL will likely be through bonds as has been the case of PSU bank recapitalisations.Â
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more