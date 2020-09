The cabinet is likely to consider list of applicants under the mobile manufacturing Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, sources informed CNBCTV-18.

For the same, cabinet may consider commitment of production of Rs 11.5 lakh crore in 5 years. Among the global players – Samsung, Foxcon, Rising Star, Pegatron, Wistron have applied. Other than Samsung, the other global applicants are contract manufacturers of Apple, two companies control 60 percent of global sales revenue, sources said.

Domestic players under the PLI scheme include Lava, Dixon, Micromax, Padget, Sojo and Optiemus Electronics.

Global players, targeting Rs 15,000+ phones, have committed to a production target of Rs 9 lakh crore. Domestic player, targeting sub Rs 15,000 phones, have committed to a production target of Rs 2 lakh crore.