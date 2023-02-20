According to Goldman Sachs, the risk-reward is attractive in Bharti Airtel and any correction should be used to buy into the stock. Goldman Sachs, in a note, has outlined a few questions investors frequently ask about the telecom sector, its prospects and its triggers. And the firm is trying to give an answer to all those questions.

The first is - when will the next tariff hike take place?

According to Goldman Sachs, the tariff hikes should be in the middle of this calendar year. Though the buy side expectation is that it will happen towards the end of the calendar year.

The second is - what if there is no tariff hike? What will be the impact?

The street is currently expecting a tariff hike. The EBITDA estimates today bake in a tariff hike. If the tariff hike doesn’t take place then according to Goldman Sachs, the impact on FY24 EBITDA estimates for Bharti Airtel will be 8 percent and for Reliance Jio, it will be about 14 percent.

Third is – the companies may focus on subscriber acquisition and not tariff hike.

Right now the companies are rolling out 5g. They want to get maximum subscribers on 4g or on 5g and therefore that's their focus. It's not so much on tariff hikes.

According to Goldman Sachs, there is no correlation between the 5g rollout delay and the subscriber acquisition.

Fourth is - what changes for Vodafone Idea after the government decided to convert part of the AGR dues, the interest in the AGR dues into equity?

Goldman Sachs says there is no immediate cash flow relief. The cash flow relief will take place only FY26 onwards. But out of the total debt of $28 billion, $2 billion is now getting shaved off because that debt is now being converted into equity.

And according to them, it still implies despite the government backing and the government holding a 33 percent stake in Vodafone Idea, they see a low probability of the company raising a meaningful amount of external capital.

Fifth is - how much capital does Vodafone Idea need?

According to Goldman Sachs, it's $8-$10 billion.

The sixth question is about Indus Towers. If Vodafone Idea finds it difficult challenging to scale up and they actually scaled back, what could the impact be on Indus Towers?

Goldman Sachs sees a 41 percent downside potential.

And lastly - how should one think about Bharti Airtel?

That's one of the big pure play telecom options for investors in India. Goldman Sachs is saying there is no meaningful downside risks or catalysts for Bharti Airtel.

Their bull case is that the stock goes to levels of Rs 1,098. That's a 40 percent upside from current levels. But the downside, the bear case is just Rs 705, which is a 10 percent downside.

So 40 percent upside to hit the bull case, 10 percent downside to hit the bear case. So according to Goldman Sachs, the risk reward is attractive, any correction should be used to buy into Bharti Airtel.

Disclaimer: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.