Bulk SIM card connections will be discontinued: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed deep concerns over the rampant misuse of SIM cards acquired in bulk quantities for criminal activities, particularly cyberfraud, during a press conference on Thursday.

He added that the sale of bulk SIM card connections will be terminated, with exceptions granted only to bona fide business entities following stringent verification and registration protocols. This strategic pivot is poised to have a profound impact on the telecommunications landscape, thwarting potential avenues for cybercriminals to exploit this vulnerability.

The proactive stance of the ministry has already yielded tangible results. Following the rollout of the Sanchar Saathi portal in May, an astounding 52 lakh fraudulent connections have been identified and promptly deactivated. As part of the comprehensive crackdown, 67,000 dealers complicit in these activities have been blacklisted, and 300 FIRs have been lodged against those facilitating cyber fraud.

The clampdown extends beyond fraudulent connections, encompassing the devices and platforms leveraged by cybercriminals. Over 17,000 illicitly obtained handsets have been rendered inoperative, eradicating their potential for nefarious activities. WhatsApp , a favoured medium for cyberfraud, has witnessed an unprecedented blocking of 66,000 accounts linked to these criminal activities.

In tandem with these efforts, nearly 8,00,000 payment account wallets implicated in illicit transactions have been blocked, effectively crippling the financial infrastructure underpinning cybercrime. The ministry's rigorous initiatives have culminated in the successful recovery of over 300,000 pilfered or lost handsets, subsequently reunited with their rightful owners.