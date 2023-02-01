English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometelecom News

Budget 2023 | Centre to set up 100 labs to effectively develop 5G services

Budget 2023 | Centre to set up 100 labs to effectively develop 5G services

Budget 2023 | Centre to set up 100 labs to effectively develop 5G services
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Vijay Anand  Feb 1, 2023 1:25:55 PM IST (Updated)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

The telecom sector has been at the centre of the mobile telephony disruption in India, which began with the rollout of 5G in October. As of the moment, more than 50 cities in the country have access to 5G services. 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that the government will set up 100 labs to effectively develop 5G services during her 2023-24 Budget speech which she presented in Parliament. The labs will cover applications such a smart classrooms, precision farming, intelligent transport system and healthcare.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023 — Let the opposition use today's session effectively sans typical disruption tactics

Budget 2023 — Let the opposition use today's session effectively sans typical disruption tactics

Feb 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push

Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push

Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'

India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'

Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Jan 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The Department of Telecommunication has been allocated Rs 97,570.05 crore, while Rs 5.56 crore has been assigned to 5G connectivity test beds.
The telecom sector has been at the centre of the mobile telephony disruption in India, which began with the rollout of 5G in October. As of the moment, more than 50 cities in the country have access to 5G services.
In the 5G Mega Spectrum Auction in August, Reliance Jio had bagged a total of 24,740 megahertz of 5G spectrum — 220 MHz in the 700 MHz band in 22 circles, 20 MHz in the 800 MHz band spread across four circles, 60 MHz across six circles, 2,440 MHz in the 1800 MHz band, and 22,000 MHz in the 26 GHz band spread across 22 circles.
The company claims it has a standalone 5G architecture that does not depend on the 4G network at all, the largest mix of 5G spectrum across bands — 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, 26 GHz, and Carrier Aggregation, an advanced technology that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway”.
Airtel acquired 19,867.8 MHz spectrum by securing a pan-India footprint of 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands in the 5G auction. According to a statement given earlier, the telecom firm has also cleared Rs 24,333.7 crore of its deferred spectrum liabilities in the last year.
Also read: Reviewing 5G network in Delhi NCR: Good, better, best?
First Published: Feb 1, 2023 11:48 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

5G in IndiaDepartment of Telecommunications

Previous Article

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 500 points off day's high and Nifty 50 below 17,900, Nifty Bank up 2%

Next Article

Budget 2023: Scheme for the development and upliftment of particularly vulnerable tribal groups launched

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X