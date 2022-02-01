Budget 2022: Will conduct 5G spectrum auctions post TRAI recommendations, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Telecom stocks were in focus on Tuesday (February 1) after union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that 5G mobile services will be rolled out in the financial year 2022-23.

The finance minister, also as part of her Budget speech, said the contracts for laying optical fibers via the public-private partnership (PPP) model will be awarded in the year ending March 2023.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways & Telecom said TRAI recommendations on the 5G spectrum are expected in March and post that there will be an auction.

"The spectrum consultations by TRAI are almost on the verge of finalisation. We should be expecting the report somewhere in March and post that we have to immediately go for the auctions. The industry is already getting prepared, many successful trials have been done, technology deployment, how it will be rolled out, the entire thing is already planned out. So we believe that as targeted in the budget in 2022 we should start rolling out 5G throughout the country."

He said the government hopes to reach 10 lakh broadband connections per month.

"The fiber broadband network has reached almost 80 percent of the country. We are developing a partnership model where village entrepreneurs can be the focal point for delivering that last mile - maintaining the network, reaching out to the customers, making sure that the devices which are provided work, etc. So our target is to reach about 10 lakh broadband connections per month as the run rate level."

Watch video to know more.

For full coverage of Union Budget 2022, click here

For all the latest updates on Union Budget 2022, follow our LIVE blog here