Telecom
Budget 2019: Telecom sector wishlist for finance minister
Updated : July 04, 2019 11:30 AM IST
The Cellular Operators Association of India has sought exemption from the levy of customs duty.
It has asked the govt to slash the overall levies from an estimated 30%, one of the highest in the world, to 4-5%.
