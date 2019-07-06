Telecom
Budget 2019 does not ring a bell with the telecom industry
Updated : July 06, 2019 12:25 PM IST
The telecom industry had expected amendments and clarifications on certain key tax issues.
However, these issues remain unaddressed for now.
The telecom sector will continue to have to fight its own battle for the time being.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more