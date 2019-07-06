Budget 2019 does not ring a bell with the telecom industry

Armed with the vision to propel India into the $5-trillion economy bandwagon in the next five years, the Union Budget 2019 appears to focus largely on strengthening infrastructure, healthcare, connectivity and rural development. While ‘digitalisation’ and digital literacy at large has continued to be in focus in the policy initiatives of the government, there has been a silence on advancing any immediate redeeming policy or tax measures to the telecom industry.

The telecom industry had expected amendments and clarifications on certain key tax issues such as rationalisation of amended royalty provisions to provide for exclusion of standard telecom services; providing resolution for protracted withholding tax litigation on account of discount allowed to the distributors of pre-paid products, clarity on tax deductibility of payments for spectrum acquired prior to April 2016 et al. However, these issues remain unaddressed for now.

Having said that, some of the enterprise businesses in the telecom industry may see incidental positives in some of the direct tax proposals such as extension of the benefit of reduced corporate tax rate of 25 percent to companies with annual turnover of Rs 400 crore (as per the existing provisions applicable to companies with annual turnover of Rs 200 crore) and facility of faceless e-assessment which would involve minimum human interface. Another respite is the initiative of the government to facilitate tax neutral demerger of IND-AS compliant companies, whereby the requirement for the resulting company to record the assets and liabilities at value recorded by the demerged company has been done away with.

On the indirect tax front, the telecom industry welcomes the announcements made under the budget as part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The proposal to invite global companies to set up mega manufacturing plants in sunrise and advanced technology areas and lowering of customs duty on capital goods imported for manufacture of parts of telecom products in India are encouraging measures. The increase in Special Additional Excise Duty and road and infrastructure cess on petrol and diesel as well as an increase in customs duty on import of few equipment/ parts will certainly add up to the cost.

At this point in time, the telecom industry was anticipating immediate relief on both fiscal and administrative matters due to the challenging business environment. The lowering of customs duty on telecom equipment and parts, allowing refund of the accumulated input tax credit; clarifying no GST on regulatory fees and simpler centralised compliance regime for telecom operators would have provided stimulus to the industry. The industry is hoping and looking forward that their key concerns will be addressed soon.

With the budget proposals being implemented, the government can expect a boost in revenues and continue to push forward with its reform agenda. However, the telecom sector will continue to have to fight its own battle for the time being. Overall, while the policy initiatives impliedly reconfirm the sector’s importance as a key component of the infrastructure, the budget may end up not having a positive impact on the telecom industry as it misses to meet the expectations on the tax front.