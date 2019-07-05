Telecom
Budget 2019: Are telecom auctions coming in FY20?
Updated : July 05, 2019 04:41 PM IST
Given the stress in the sector, It looks clear that a near 29 percent growth in the telecom sector revenue is not possible without some help from auctions
This year, assuming some improvement in license fee and spectrum usage charge and an increase of past spectrum dues, the government will get Rs 40,000 crore, according to analysts
