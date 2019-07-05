Budget 2019: Are telecom auctions coming in FY20?

The Union Budget expects an increase of 28.7 percet year-over-year in the communications receipts to Rs 50,519 crore in the fiscal year 2019-20, compared to actual collections of Rs 39,245 crore in the FY19 and estimates of Rs 41,519 crore made in the Interim Budget in February.

It looks quite clear, given the stress in the sector, that near 29 percent growth in the telecom sector revenue is not possible without some help from auctions.

The government typically collects a portion of the annual gross revenue of the sector via the license fee and spectrum usage charges, and the balance is dues from previous auctions.

Last year, the government had received a one-time benefit from Vodafone Idea Ltd, which paid nearly Rs 4,000 crore to the government under protest. Excluding those revenues, FY19 receipts would be closer to Rs 35,000 crore.

This year, assuming some improvement in license fee and spectrum usage charge and an increase of past spectrum dues, the government will get Rs 40,000 crore, according to analysts.

The shortfall of Rs 10,00 crore-Rs 11,000 crore could be expected to collect from auctions. In the last spectrum auctions conducted in 2016, the government had collected less than what they had budgeted and this year too, unless reserve prices are brought down, the demand could be tepid.