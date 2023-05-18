BT announces massive layoffs, telecom giant to cut 55,000 jobs by 2030 as it pushes into AI

BT intends to embrace digitization and utilize innovative technologies like artificial intelligence to streamline call handling and network diagnostics, making these areas less reliant on human labor.

BT, the UK telecom giant has announced plans to streamline its operations and reduce its workforce by up to 55,000 employees by 2030, which accounts for over 40 percent of its global workforce. This move is part of the company's cost-cutting strategy to become a more efficient organization.

According to a report in The Guardian, BT aims to reduce its total workforce to 75,000 to 90,000 by 2028 to 2030. The company currently has around 130,000 staff worldwide, with approximately 30,000 contractors through third parties and 80,000 employees in the UK.

The company's focus on expanding broadband and 5G infrastructure, as well as leveraging advancements in digital technologies like AI, has contributed to its decision to optimize its workforce.

BT anticipates completing the labor-intensive phase of deploying next-generation full-fiber and 5G networks across the UK in the coming years. Consequently, there will be a reduced need for engineers in the company.

Furthermore, BT intends to embrace digitization and utilize innovative technologies like artificial intelligence to streamline call handling and network diagnostics, making these areas less reliant on human labor.

With a pre-tax profit drop of 12 percent to £1.7 billion for the year ending in March, BT aims to achieve £3bn in annualized cost savings by 2025. BT's CEO, Philip Jansen, emphasized that the company's transformation will result in a smaller workforce and a more cost-effective operation. He envisions a leaner BT Group with a promising future.

In addition, BT reported a £123m loss for the year from its pay-TV sport joint venture with Warner Bros Discovery.