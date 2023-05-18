BT announces massive layoffs, telecom giant to cut 55,000 jobs by 2030 as it pushes into AI

BT intends to embrace digitization and utilize innovative technologies like artificial intelligence to streamline call handling and network diagnostics, making these areas less reliant on human labor.

BT, the UK telecom giant has announced plans to streamline its operations and reduce its workforce by up to 55,000 employees by 2030, which accounts for over 40 percent of its global workforce. This move is part of the company's cost-cutting strategy to become a more efficient organization.

According to a report in The Guardian, BT aims to reduce its total workforce to 75,000 to 90,000 by 2028 to 2030. The company currently has around 130,000 staff worldwide, with approximately 30,000 contractors through third parties and 80,000 employees in the UK.

The company's focus on expanding broadband and 5G infrastructure, as well as leveraging advancements in digital technologies like AI, has contributed to its decision to optimize its workforce.