BSNL to roll out 4G services for crores of customers in January

According to sources, the telecom giant BSNL has issued a tender to TCS to set up 4G network. TCS can give its consent on the tender within the next 2 to 3 days.

State-run telecom giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is expected to roll out 4G services from January next year, and has further plans to upgrade it to 5G by August 2023, sources said.

The state-run telecom company has issued a tender to India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which may give its consent to the tender within the next two-three days.

According to the sources, the company will get an order to install 1 lakh towers with a deadline of two years for the installation process.

Tejas Networks, another unit of Tata Sons, is going to provide the equipment, while TCS will play the role of a systems integrator in the deal. It will have to take up the management of the networks for the next nine years.

The total expenditure of this will be Rs 26,821 crore, which was recently approved by the Centre as a bailout package for the telecom giant.

According to sources, the deal would also include the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) which has played a pivotal role in helping the companies develop core network technology for BSNL's 4G.

The latest 4G deal comes in the wake of the approval of Rs 1.64 lakh crore revival package for the telecom company.

On July 27, the minister for telecom, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the cash proponent includes grant of spectrum, capital expenditure and viability gap funding, among other elements.

The package consisted of three main elements - to improving the quality of BSNL services, will be used to de-stress the balance sheet, and to expand the company's fiber reach by merging Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) with it.

BSNL company wants to expand 4G and 5G service simultaneously. It has planned to roll out its 5G services by August next year. The company has drafted a new plan for this.

In a recent statement the company said that more customers will join the network after the 4G roll out. The government believes that with the rollout of BSNL’s 4G network, India will be counted in the club of countries like America, Sweden, Finland, South Korea and China.