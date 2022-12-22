Hometelecom news

BSNL to get second tranche of Rs 12,000 crore for debt repayment

BSNL to get second tranche of Rs 12,000 crore for debt repayment

1 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh  Dec 22, 2022

BSNL can be given Rs 12,000 crores within the next one or two days for debt repayment. The list of beneficiaries from this payment includes names like ITI, Tejas, HFCL, VNL, Sterilite Technologies, Paramount, etc.

