BSNL to get second tranche of Rs 12,000 crore for debt repayment

The Union government will soon release the second installment of the revival package to BSNL, sources said to CNBCTV18.com. As per the information, the company can be given Rs 12,000 crores within the next day or two for debt repayment and pay its vendors.

Earlier on Wednesday, the company raised Rs 4200 crore through bonds. The government has released the first instalment of Rs 5000 crore.