BSNL to get second tranche of Rs 12,000 crore for debt repayment

BSNL can be given Rs 12,000 crores within the next one or two days for debt repayment. The list of beneficiaries from this payment includes names like ITI, Tejas, HFCL, VNL, Sterilite Technologies, Paramount, etc.
The Union government will soon release the second installment of the revival package to BSNL, sources said to CNBCTV18.com. As per the information, the company can be given Rs 12,000 crores within the next day or two for debt repayment and pay its vendors.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to
IST5 Min(s) Read
A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time
IST4 Min(s) Read
The list of beneficiaries from this payment includes names like ITI, Tejas, HFCL, VNL, Sterilite Technologies, Paramount, etc.
Earlier on Wednesday, the company raised Rs 4200 crore through bonds. The government has released the first instalment of Rs 5000 crore.
Centre had a week ago announced an outlay of Rs 22,000 crore, which the telcom major will utilise to develop its 4G, 5G technologies. Earlier this month, Union telecom and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that BSNL's 4G technology will be upgraded to 5G in five to seven months and rolled out across 1.35 lakh telecom towers across India.
Also Read:BSNL 4G to be upgraded to 5G in 5-7 months; to be rolled out across 1.35 lakh towers: Vaishnaw
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!