English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Hometelecom News

BSNL to get second tranche of Rs 12,000 crore for debt repayment

BSNL to get second tranche of Rs 12,000 crore for debt repayment

BSNL to get second tranche of Rs 12,000 crore for debt repayment
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Dec 22, 2022 3:44:23 PM IST (Published)

BSNL can be given Rs 12,000 crores within the next one or two days for debt repayment. The list of beneficiaries from this payment includes names like ITI, Tejas, HFCL, VNL, Sterilite Technologies, Paramount, etc.

The Union government will soon release the second installment of the revival package to BSNL, sources said to CNBCTV18.com. As per the information, the company can be given Rs 12,000 crores within the next day or two for debt repayment and pay its vendors.

Recommended Articles

View All
Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

IST5 Min(s) Read

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

IST4 Min(s) Read

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

IST2 Min(s) Read

RRR song, The Last Film Show (Chhello Show) shortlisted for 2023 Oscars

RRR song, The Last Film Show (Chhello Show) shortlisted for 2023 Oscars

IST3 Min(s) Read


The list of beneficiaries from this payment includes names like ITI, Tejas, HFCL, VNL, Sterilite Technologies, Paramount, etc.
Earlier on Wednesday, the company raised Rs 4200 crore through bonds. The government has released the first instalment of Rs 5000 crore.
Centre had a week ago announced an outlay of Rs 22,000 crore, which the telcom major will utilise to develop its 4G, 5G technologies. Earlier this month, Union telecom and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that BSNL's 4G technology will be upgraded to 5G in five to seven months and rolled out across 1.35 lakh telecom towers across India.
Also Read:BSNL 4G to be upgraded to 5G in 5-7 months; to be rolled out across 1.35 lakh towers: Vaishnaw
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BSNL

Next Article

Kerala CM launches Jio 5G services in Kochi, Guruvayoor temple premises