BSNL to float tender for 50,000 4G line equipment by November-end

Updated : November 22, 2019 12:47 PM IST

BSNL which is going to see reviving fortunes with the 4G spectrum allocation and an overwhelming 80,000 employee opting for the VRS, is depending on the early roll out of its 4G service.
Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Lok Sabha that the government would revive debt-laden telecom operator BSNL Ltd and will work on making it profitable.
The revival package also included raising sovereign bonds worth Rs 15,000 crore, monetising assets amounting to Rs 38,000 crore, and a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for employees.
