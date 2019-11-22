BSNL to float tender for 50,000 4G line equipment by November-end
Updated : November 22, 2019 12:47 PM IST
BSNL which is going to see reviving fortunes with the 4G spectrum allocation and an overwhelming 80,000 employee opting for the VRS, is depending on the early roll out of its 4G service.
Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Lok Sabha that the government would revive debt-laden telecom operator BSNL Ltd and will work on making it profitable.
The revival package also included raising sovereign bonds worth Rs 15,000 crore, monetising assets amounting to Rs 38,000 crore, and a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for employees.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more