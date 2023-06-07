Cabinet approves revival package of Rs 89,047 crore for BSNL, sources say

BSNL's Rs 1.64 Lakh Crore revival package was for four years, 70 percent of which was to be extended in the first two years.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved a revival package of Rs 89,047 crore for state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18. The government had announced a capital infusion of Rs 52,937 crore during the fiscal year starting April 1, 2023, which was higher than the Rs 44,720 crore budget in financial year 2023.
The Telecom Minister mentioned during the discussion of Budget 2023-24 that BSNL's capital injection is included in the Rs 1.64 lakh crore revival package declared last year and that most of the balance sheet items of BSNL have already been addressed. The Rs 1.64 Lakh Crore revival package was for 4 years, 70 percent of which was to be extended in the first two years.
In accordance with the package's announcement, BSNL utilised sovereign guarantees to acquire new debt. As per telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's statements, BSNL was to employ the allocated Rs 53,000 crore capital this year to construct new towers, enhance their 2G, 3G 4G and 5G networks, and drastically renovate their MTNL and BSNL landline systems.
According to recent reports, in a reversal of the earlier plan to combine the two state-owned telecommunication firms, the government might close down debt-ridden Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. (MTNL) and relocate its workforce and activities to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL).
Recently, BSNL issued advanced purchase orders worth over Rs 15,000 crore to a consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for the deployment of 4G network across the country. BSNL had earlier awarded a contract worth Rs 550 crore to TCS for setting up 6,000 4G sites across India last month.
First Published: Jun 7, 2023 1:43 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
TCS top brass salary jumps 120% in three years, former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan took home nearly Rs 30 cr in FY23
Jun 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Auto stocks like Tata Motors, M&M, TVS at 52-week high - Here's what is keeping them in top gear
Jun 7, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch | Toxic behaviour in banking— it’s not a shocker, it’s pervasive industry culture
Jun 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
iPhone X will not get iOS 17 — a look back at this game changer
Jun 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read