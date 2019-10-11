Business
BSNL rejects reports on closure of company, says Government considering relief package
Updated : October 11, 2019 04:15 PM IST
Govt considering suitable relief package through VRS, asset monetization, 4G spectrum
MTNL & BSNL have been incurring losses and have been facing problems in clearing staff salaries in the recent past
