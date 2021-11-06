BSNL offers 30 Mbps internet speed at just Rs 399; check plan details here

In good news for consumers, government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reintroduced the entry-level broadband plan that offers 30 Mbps internet speed at Rs 399. The telco had offered the same plan in July this year for a promotional time period of three months.

The Rs 399 broadband plan offers 1000 GB of data usage at 30 Mbps. Following this, the internet speed drops to 2 Mbps. The plan — with a validity of 90 days. It also includes unlimited voice calls to any network at no extra cost. Besides, users will receive an unlimited 2 percent reward points bonus if they pay for the plan using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

However, the plan is available only in limited regions — Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Telangana, and Kerala. Also, the Rs 399 broadband scheme has only been made available to customers for a limited period.

According to BSNL, the users will be switched to the Fibre Basic broadband plan for Rs 499 immediately after their 'Fiber Experience 399' plan expires. The Rs 449 BSNL Fibre Basic package also includes a 30 Mbps download speed and 3.3TB of data consumption. After 3.3TB of data usage, the internet speed will be decreased to 2 Mbps. This scheme allows unlimited voice calls to any network in India.

The other popular broadband plans include — Fibre Basic (Rs 449), Fibre Value (Rs 799), Fibre Premium (Rs 999), and Fibre Ultra (Rs 1,499).

In the backdrop of Diwali, BSNL, on November 2, also extended a waiver of installation charges for 90 days for all new customers in all telecom circles. “The competent authority has decided to waive off installation charges of Rs 250/- (for copper connections) and Rs 500/- (for Bharat Fibre connections) on BSNL’s landline/broadband connections (copper/fibre/BBoWiFi /Bharat Air Fibre) on a promotional basis for a period of 90 days in all the circles,” read BSNL’s official statement.

BSNL is also extending bonus offers if customers choose to make a one-time payment for 12 months or more. If users pay for 12 months, they get service for 13 months; if they pay for 24 months, they get service for 27 months. In case they pay for 36 months, customers get the service for 40 months.