BSNL, MTNL won't be closed, efforts being made to revive them, says govt in Rajya Sabha

Updated : February 06, 2020 06:07 PM IST

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said as part of a revival plan for BSNL and MTNL, there will be optimal utilisation of land and other assets of these companies.
The minister said the revival package contains the core of optimal utilisation of the assets of these companies.
Prasad said BSNL and MTNL have informed that Rs 167.97 crore and Rs 11.62 crore, respectively, are outstanding from Reliance Jio.
