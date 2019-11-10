BSNL discusses business continuity plans with DoT amid VRS rollout
Updated : November 10, 2019 07:43 PM IST
With the current voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) plan expected to cut BSNL's staff by almost half, the Department of Telecom (DoT) has instructed the corporation to put in place measures to ensure business continuity and smooth transition, particularly for manning telephone exchanges in rural areas.
A source in DoT told PTI that the matter requires urgent focus, and meetings are on to find a solution to ensure there is no impact on day-to-day manning of exchanges and other operations, once the VRS plan concludes.
On Friday evening, barely four days after the scheme was rolled out, the number of BSNL employees opting for VRS had swelled to 57,000, and the figures when combined with those of state-owned MTNL had exceed 60,000.
