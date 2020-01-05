Telecom
BSNL chief says properties worth over Rs 20,000 crore identified for monetisation
Updated : January 05, 2020 04:04 PM IST
In October last year, the government had approved a Rs 69,000 crore revival package for BSNL and MTNL that includes merging the two loss-making firms, monetising their assets and giving VRS to employees so that the combined entity turns profitable in two years.
Over the last few weeks, both the companies have launched their VRS plans and thousands of employees of BSNL and MTNL have opted for voluntary retirement.
The two firms will also monetise assets worth thousands of crores in the next three years.
