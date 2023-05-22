State-run BSNL issues advanced purchase order worth Rs 15,000 crore to TCS-led consortium for 4G deployment

As part of this deal, Tejas Networks will supply and service the Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment to BSNL.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL), a government of India-run enterprise has issued an advanced purchase order worth over Rs 15,000 crore to a consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for the deployment of 4G network across the country.

Tejas Networks Ltd., and ITI have also been issued advanced purchase orders for this project. Tejas Networks is part of the TCS-led consortium. As part of this deal, Tejas Networks will supply and service the Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment to BSNL.

BSNL had earlier awarded a contract worth Rs 550 crore to TCS for setting up 6,000 4G sites across India last month. It plans to install about 1.12 lakh sites across the country to roll-out its 4G services, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had told the Lok Sabha.

Reports suggest that the purchase order to TCS is for 1,00,000 tower sites. As on date, BSNL has already deployed over 200 sites using indigenous technology in some parts of Punjab, including Amritsar and Pathankot. BSNL is aiming for a June-end launch of its 4G services, and is likely to target cities or circles with a high revenue potential. The company's 4G launch has been delayed by nearly three years due to various issues.

According to BSNL, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Punjab are some of the high revenue-earnings circles. The entire project cost is said to be worth Rs 24,500 crore.

BSNL currently has a debt burden of Rs 33,000 crore. The company will issue sovereign guarantee bonds to reduce its high cost of debt. BSNL has struggled to win customers after private rivals like Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea rolled out 4G services much earlier and cut data prices. In fact, Jio and Bharti Airtel have already launched their 5G services in most parts of the country.

