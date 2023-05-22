State-run BSNL issues advanced purchase order worth Rs 15,000 crore to TCS-led consortium for 4G deployment

As part of this deal, Tejas Networks will supply and service the Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment to BSNL.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL), a government of India-run enterprise has issued an advanced purchase order worth over Rs 15,000 to a consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for the deployment of 4G network across the country.

Tejas Networks Ltd., and ITI have also been issued advanced purchase orders for this project. Tejas Networks is part of the TCS-led consortium. As part of this deal, Tejas Networks will supply and service the Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment to BSNL.

BSNL had earlier awarded a contract worth Rs 550 crore to TCS for setting up 6,000 4G sites across India last month. It plans to install about 1.12 lakh sites across the country to roll-out its 4G services, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had told the Lok Sabha.