Telecom
Broadcasters wary of Trai decision to review pricing
Updated : August 20, 2019 09:43 AM IST
They fear that the intrusive approach by the regulator will only discourage and disincentivise fresh investments into the sector, which can have dire consequences.
Smaller channels and networks may even face an 'existential crisis' in case Trai implements a fresh pricing model.
